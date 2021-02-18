Global Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market can grow by 2022 due to an increasing focus on driver safety 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Vehicle intelligence systems are useful in the automotive and other machinery in order to constrain the relative motion to the motion desired and reduce friction between the moving parts of the machinery. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global vehicle intelligence system market that predicts growth for this market during the forecast period that would end in 2022.

Observing the market structure, this report calculates the future growth potential of the market. It assesses the strategies of the key players in the market and supports the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The primary market drivers for the growth of the global vehicle intelligence system market include increasing focus on driver safety and general safety on the roads. The second factor contributing to the market growth include increasingly adopting vehicle intelligence systems due to increased demand from consumer end as well as development. Other factors aiding the market growth include increasing demand for autonomous cars and increased spending on R&D activities.

The global vehicle intelligence system market has been segmented on the basis of advanced driver assistance & monitoring, road scene understanding, vehicle type, and lastly, region. Based on the advanced driver assistance & monitoring, this market has been segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), board support package (BSP), driver monitoring systems (DMS), parking assistance (PA), traffic jam assistant (TJA), and others.

As per road scene understanding, the market has been segmented into night vision system (NVS), remote sensing devices (RSD), regional transit service (RTS), and others. By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle is used by an individual for traveling and commuting. The commercial vehicle is used for transferring goods from one place to another for business purposes.

The regional segmentation of the global vehicle intelligence system market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest regional market due to the presence of major automotive players in this region. The demand for vehicle intelligence system is increasing in countries like France, Germany, and the UK, leading to market growth. Another critical country-specific market in this region is Spain, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, due to the increase in demand for luxury vehicles and rise in automotive manufacturers, the key country-specific markets are China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In North America, the market is growing due to the technological advancement, the presence of many key market players, and established automotive sector. In this region, the significant country-specific markets are the USA and Canada.

Key Players

The key players in the global vehicle intelligence system market include Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Mobileye NV (Israel), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo SA (France), and Wabco Holdings Inc. (Belgium).

Latest Industry News

North America’s leading connected vehicle intelligence company, Spireon, will leverage CAT M connectivity for its massive telematics customer base running on the Curiosity™ internet of things (IoT) platform. 25 FEB 2019

Neology has acquired the Mantis Software platform that is a versatile, all-in-one, and high-performance Vehicle Recognition solution for access control, law enforcement, low emission, open road tolling, parking management, and other traffic mobility activities. 22 FEB 2019

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

