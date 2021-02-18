Auto Parts Note Lower Production as COVID-19 Hits Automatic High Beam Control Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Overview

The automotive high beam control market 2020 cross a valuation of USD 12 billion by 2025-end, confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also projects the market to achieve a growth rate of 6% over the forecast period (between 2019 and 2025), despite the COVID-19 impact. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Top Barriers

The COVID-19 outbreak has landed the automotive industry in a soup, with major companies shifting their manufacturing from China to other countries such as India. The global pandemic led to a strict lockdown across countries, following which manufacturing companies were forced to close down and curfews were imposed. This weakened the production level of several auto products, which also includes digital cockpits. The impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the industry has been such that the consumer behavior has changed immensely, as they are forced to buy only essential products.

However, even as the novel coronavirus is leading to certain revenue loss, the automatic high beam control market can benefit from the mounting demand for vehicles with automatic headlights and the alarming rise in the number of road accidents. The rising concerns regarding driver and passenger’s safety, escalating sales of luxury cars and the strict regulations with regard to driving can also induce substantial revenue generation during the appraisal period. The accelerated growth rate of per capita income of people in India and China, rising preference for eco-friendly vehicles, high inclination towards luxury vehicles that have premium features, and emerging countries like India, Argentina and Brazil are presenting the market with a host of growth opportunities.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8323

Another noteworthy factor can be the surge in technology innovations in automotive HBS systems, including the concept of adaptive LED headlights, smart HBS and the growing integration of artificial intelligence with automatic high beam control for better scene interpretation as well as efficient object detection. In July 2020, Nvidia collaborated with Mercedes-Benz to develop an in-vehicle computing system along with an AI infrastructure that will start by 2024. Both the companies are expected to roll out cars with upgraded driving functions, including advanced high beams that use signals coming from the road conditions.

Market Segmentation

The automatic high beam control industry can be considered for vehicle type, propulsion and sales channel.

The vehicle types taken into account are passenger car as well as commercial vehicle.

The propulsion-based key segments are ICE/internal combustion engine and electric vehicles.

The primary sales channels studied in the research are original equipment manufacturer/OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Insight

The automatic high beam control market can be regionally considered for APAC/Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world/RoW.

APAC can remain the global leader throughout the assessment period, thanks to the mounting sales of commercial and passenger vehicles in Indonesia, China, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand. The exploding population in India and China coupled with the fast economic growth in Vietnam and Thailand are also cited to be key growth boosters in the APAC market. The growth in the spending on the upgradation of high-beam camera-based assistants as well as automatic high beam kits can further stimulate the expansion rate of the automatic high beam control market in APAC.

North America can expect to be a strong contender in the global market, as a result of the escalating integration of automatic high beam headlamp control systems in commercial vehicles, particularly in Canada and the US. The market here is also bolstered by the expanding aftermarket automatic high beams service centers and the constant uptake of the latest technologies in the manufacturing processes.

The European market is quite lucrative on account of the strict norms pertaining to vehicle safety and the soaring demand for car models that have advanced automatic high beam control systems. The expansive pool of leading automotive lighting manufacturers including Valeo, Continental AG, Aptiv, Bosch, Marelli and NXP in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands along with the large number of renowned automotive brands such as Audi, BMW, Porsche and Volkswagen add to the market momentum in the region.

Renowned Industry Vendors

The most renowned industry vendors listed in the report include Aptiv Plc (Netherlands), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Gentex Corporation (US), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Federal-Mogul (US), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Lear Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Valeo (France), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Flex-N-Gate Corporation (US), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), North American Lighting (US), Continental AG (Germany), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), to mention a few.

Latest News

July 2020

Nissan has launched its latest Nissan Ariya, its first all-electric SUV that has a range of advanced safety systems, such as automatic high beam control assist along with blind spot warning and intelligent emergency braking.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

