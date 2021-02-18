Impact on Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Electrical & Electronic Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Market is expected to reach USD 133,116.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019–2025). In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

The electrical electronics testing, inspection, & certification (TIC) market exhibits a prominent growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand in household appliance testing and growing need for equipment validation.

Furthermore, growing smart home projects is expected to further boost the growth of this market in the coming years. However, the lack of global certification standards limits the market growth. Also, a change in technologies and regulations poses a challenge for this market. The electrical & electronics testing, inspection, & certification services consist of compliance testing, auditing, inspection, quality assurance, and certification services.

These services are used by companies operating across various industrial verticals for improving productivity and efficiency of manufacturing processes for manufacturers to meet the globally recognized standards, regulations, and policies set by the government to improve the quality of products. The testing, inspection, and certification services can be applied to any product, service, or company.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various global, regional, and local providers who are continuously evolving to enhance their market position. Increasing demand in household appliance testing, growing globalization, and increasing need for brand protection are the key factors aiding market growth. However, the lack of global certification standards and skilled personnel are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The TIC sector is widely influenced by the complex political landscape. The rate of change and the impact of government policy remain uncertain in most geographies.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market has been segmented based on service type, product, offerings, and region.

Based on the service type, the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, & certification market has been segmented into testing, inspection, and certification service. The testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The inspection segment was the second-largest market in 2018, and it is projected to exhibit substantial CAGR growth. However, the certification segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.

