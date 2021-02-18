Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is accounted for $22.52 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $89.09 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. The stringent government norms related to safety is the primary factor driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. Furthermore, preferences towards advanced technology & active safety features and increasing focus of consumer safety are the factors favouring the market growth. However, complexity in testing, pricing pressure and inflation are the factors restraining the market growth.

..ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1739168/global-green-hydrogenmarket-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

By 2014, passenger vehicle segment has the dominant share in global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period. Europe has the largest regional market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) due to its highly innovative automotive market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding automotive industry in emerging markets such as India and China. Rising awareness about active safety systems, increasing income & purchasing power and changing lifestyle are the additional factors favouring the market growth in APAC.

. ALSO READ : https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1333349/global-green-hydrogenmarket-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Some of the key players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market include Audi AG, Autoliv Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Fords Motor Co., General Motors (GM), Hyundai Mobis, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments and Valeo.

.ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2842248/global-green-hydrogenmarket-research-report2020-2026/

System Types Covered:

• Adaptive Front Lighting System

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Adaptive Cruise Control System

• Blind Spot Object Detection System

• Drowsiness Monitor System

• Emergency Braking System

• Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCMS)

• Lane Departure Warning System

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1339316/global-green-hydrogenmarket-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

Park Assist System

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• Other System Types

o Driver monitoring system

o Heads up display

o Night Vision System

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1739204/global-green-hydrogenmarket-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)