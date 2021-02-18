Impact on FIXED-MOBILE CONVERGENCE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The growing capabilities of telecommunication operators are estimated to spur the fixed-mobile convergence market2020. The information & communication technology industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A CAGR of 14.1% is estimated to ensure revenue level worth USD 6,208.7 Million by the end of 2025.

The upgradation in fixed and wireless networks around the world is expected to create unique options for growth in the fixed-mobile convergence market. The need to curb operational costs is estimated to be a critical factor that will be driving market growth in the forecast period. The demand for a seamless transition in calls is further estimated to push the market expansion in the coming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the fixed-mobile convergence market has been conducted on the basis of mode, component, convergence type, end-user, and regions. On the basis of convergence type, the fixed-mobile convergence market has been segmented into network convergence, device convergence, and application convergence. The network convergence segment was responsible for the significant market share in the year 2018

Based on the mode, the fixed-mobile convergence market has been bifurcated into single-mode and dual-mode. The dual-mode segment was credited for the leading market share in the year 2018. The component basis of segmenting the fixed-mobile convergence market consists of service and infrastructure. On the basis of end-user, the fixed-mobile convergence market is segmented into home users and enterprises. The enterprise segment has been further sub-divided into BFSI, automotive, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, and others. Based on the regions, the fixed-mobile convergence market consists of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the fixed-mobile convergence market consists of Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the rest of the regions. The European region controlled the fixed-mobile convergence market in 2017. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the greatest rising market from 2019 to 2025. A few of the factors that are accountable for the fixed-mobile convergence market growth comprise of the escalating implementation of fixed-mobile convergence to recover operational expenses. The increasing demand from customers to avail of incorporated services from any place at any time is another factor for this market’s development. The UK is responsible for the principal market share, and Germany was the second principal market in 2018.

