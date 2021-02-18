Global Smart Irrigationylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Smart IrrigationBy Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued at $0.47 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.14% to reach $1.51 billion by 2022. Rising demand for food production, growing need for water conservation and decrease in the resource wastage are the key factors driving the market growth. However huge capital investment and lack of awareness are some of the factors hampering the market. Adoption of irrigation drones provides plenty of opportunities for the players in the market. Design issues pose a major challenge to the market especially in developing nations.

Weather-based irrigation controllers commanded the market based on irrigation controllers. Demand for sensors is anticipated to remain the highest in by hardware and components owing to increased productivity and profitability of land and crop with the effective utilization of these sensors. North America has shown a productive growth owing to the active participation of governments in the region by providing rebates and subsidy to enhance the application of smart irrigation. The key players in the market adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, and business expansion to cater to the needs of the market.

Some of the key players in global Smart Irrigation(RTLS) market are Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation , Motorola Solutions Inc., Identec Group AG (Liechtenstein), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sonitor Technologies AS, PINC Solutions Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC., Versus Technology, Inc., Aeroscout, Inc., Skytron LLC, Savi Technology, Inc., DecaWave Ltd., Axcess International, Inc., Centrak, Inc. and Ekahau, Inc.

Some of the key players in global Smart Irrigation market are Weathermatic, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Rachio Inc., Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Galcon, Calsense and Baseline Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Non-Agriculture

o Golf Courses

o Residential

o Turf and Landscape

o Others

• Agriculture

o Open Field

o Greenhouse

Irrigation Controllers Covered:

• Sensor-Based Controllers

• Weather-Based Controllers

Hardware and Network Components

• Water/Flow Meter

• Smart Detection System/Network Elements

• Sensor

o Fertigation Sensor

o Flow Sensor

o Rain/Freeze Sensor

o Soil Moisture Sensor

