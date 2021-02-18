Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Summary:

The process of recognizing and analyzing the factors that allow healthcare organizations to offer safe and quality patient care services is known as risk management. The goal of risk management in healthcare services is to ensure patient safety by identifying and measuring risks to patient safety and organizational growth. There is demand for risk management solutions that monitor patient safety and boost organizational growth, eliminating risk factors like hospital-acquired infection, reducing costs, etc. Patient safety and risk management software can streamline clinical workflow in healthcare institutions. The software also minimizes medical errors in the healthcare sector, leading to better survival rates. The adoption of patient safety and risk management software significantly reduces patient injuries. The software also manages claim processing and offers advantages in managing extensive patient databases.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5831957-patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-global-markets

This swift transformation in healthcare infrastructure encourages hospitals and long-term care centers to adopt information technology across a domain that can manage overall patient data, reduce medical errors and other risks, enhance day to day operations and meet compliance guidelines. Patient safety and risk management software is increasingly being deployed across healthcare organizations to minimize the occurrence of medical errors triggered by medical staff and doctors.

ALSO READ: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-market-2020-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2025.html

The market for patient safety and risk management software is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period. The patient safety and risk management software market is driven by the rising incidence of medical errors and hospital-acquired infections, increased focus on enhanced patient outcomes and the need for low-cost healthcare facilities. Moreover, there is a growing need to adhere to regulatory guidelines, increasing use of big data analytics for patient safety, government initiatives to promote the use of healthcare IT and higher investment in healthcare infrastructure. These factors positively affect market growth for patient safety and risk management software over the forecast

period.

ALSO READ: https://industrytoday.co.uk/agriculture/moringa-seeds-market-shipment–price–revenue–gross-profit–interview-record–business-distribution-to-2020-2025

Many initiatives have been made by governments around the world to promote and increase the awareness of patient safety and risk management software. As a result, most organizations are increasingly moving toward cloud-based, digitized software to streamline workflow and ensure a high level of patient safety and quality care facilities. According to a report published by the National Institute for Transforming India in 2018, India’s government made plans to launch a health and wellness center under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme that will provide primary care facilities with enhanced patient safety. Further, the emergence of ambulatory care centers in regions such as North America and

Europe are expected to create significant demand for patient safety and risk management software. These care centers are equipped with advanced technologies to serve patients with enhanced security and reduced risks.Report Scope:

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/triazine-industry-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-forecast-to-2026/

The patient safety and risk management software market is segmented into the following categories –

By type:

– Risk management and safety solutions.

– Claims management solutions.

– Governance, risk and compliance solutions.

By deployment mode:

– Private cloud.

– Public cloud.

– Hybrid cloud.

By end use:

– Hospitals.

– Ambulatory care centers.

– Long-term care centers.

– Pharmacies.

– Insurance companies.

– Others.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/intelligent-motor-controlling-modules-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the patient safety and risk management software market, this report exhaustively covers patent analysis and offers a listing of company profiles for key players that are active in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 64 data tables

– An overview of global market for patient safety and risk management software within the industry

– Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Market share analysis of the patient safety and risk management software by type, end user, deployment mode and region

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and analysis of future applications of each of the segments

– Discussion on effect of pandemic COVID-19 to the global patient safety and risk management software market

– Insights into government initiatives in enhancing patient safety and detailed description of investments in the healthcare sector

– Assessment of market size, market forecast and future outlook of patient safety and risk management software

– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Conduent Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Ideagen plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., and Wolters Kluwer N.V.ALLOCATE SOFTWARE LTD.

CCD HEALTH SYSTEMS

CLARITY GROUP INC.

CONDUENT INC.

CURA SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

EXIGIS LLC

HEALTH CATALYST INC.

HEALTHICITY LLC

IDEAGEN PLC

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

METRICSTREAM INC.

NAVEX GLOBAL INC.

PHARMAPOD LTD.

PRISTA CORP.

QUANTROS INC.

RISKONNECT INC.

RISKQUAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

RLDATIX

SAI GLOBAL PTY LTD.

SALUS GLOBAL CORP.

THE PATIENT SAFETY CO.

VERGE SOLUTIONS LLC

WOLTERS KLUWER N.V.