Impact on Eye Care Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Eye Care Supplements Market is witnessing a continual rise in its size. The market growth majorly attributes to the penetration of various vision care brands. The prevalence of various eye diseases and disorders is constantly growing over the last few years. This is mainly due to environmental changes, pollution, and the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, the increasing myopic population worldwide pushes sales of eye health supplements. Additionally, vision corrective & surgical processes and ophthalmic diseases increase the consumption of eye health products. Also, increasing screen use led by the rising popularity of smartphones and mobile games escalates the market growth to furthered height. Average screen time is soaring during COVID 19 Lockdown as more people work from home and join virtual meetings.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Eye Care Supplements Market is poised to create a valuation of USD 9,355.09 MN by 2025, registering 6.36% CAGR during the review period (2019 – 2025). High myopia increases the risk of eye disorders later in life, such as early cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Hence, it is not only the older group of people, but younger customers are also turning to eye care supplements to improve their eyesight damaged due to long hours of screen-time, causing dry and tired eyes.

Global Eye Care Supplements Market – Segments

The report is segmented into six dynamics;

By Indication : Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, Eye Fatigue, Corneal Support, Eyelid Conjunctivitis, and others.

By Product Type : Antioxidant, Neuro-Protective, Anti-Inflammatory, and others.

By Supplement Type : Vitamins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, and others.

By Form : Tablet/Capsule, Liquid, Gels, Gummies, and others.

By Distribution Channel : Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Eye Care Supplements Market – Regional Analysis

North American dominates the global Eye Care Supplements Market. The largest market share attributes to the growing prevalence of various eye-related diseases and disorders. Besides, the strong presence of many notable players such as Pfizer Inc., Amway, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, increases the penetration of vision care supplements in the region. Also, the high consumption of eye health nutrition in countries such as the US and Canada contributes to a considerably large market.

