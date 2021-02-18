Impact on Diabetic Drugs Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Insight

Market Highlights

Diabetes is one of the major problem across the globe. Diabetes is the metabolic disorder in which there is decrease in the level of insulin which ultimately causes increase in the blood sugar level. Global diabetic drug market is driven because of increasing diabetic population. Beside this governmental initiatives for research and development and rising demand for the better treatment has help in the growth of the market. Lack of awareness and high cost of drugs may responsible for restraining the market.

The major key player for the global diabetic drugs market are Eli Lilly (US), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Abbott (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Biocon (US), Sunpharma (India), Sanofi (France), Novartis (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Akros Pharma (US), Amgen (US), Adocia (France), Peptron (South Korea), Takeda (Japan)

The Diabetic Drugs market continuously experiences various technological advancements that are emerging as a standard solution for treating acute and chronic wounds. With time, conventional measures of Diabetic Drugs management are being replaced with advanced wound measure products owing to the effectiveness of the latter enabling faster healing. Furthermore, the treatment in advanced Diabetic Drugs includes intervention therapies along with the use of products like antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, collagen products, gauze, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, alginate dressings, and film dressings.

Increasing diabetic population is fueling the growth of the market. Global diabetic drug market is highly competitive market due to presence of many of small and medium companies. Companies are concentrating on introduction of the new drugs having better results.

Eli Lilly and Company is an US headquartered pharmaceutical companies. Many anti diabetic drugs are available in the market Basaglar, Glucagon, Glyxambi, Humalog, Humulin and Trulicity are some of the major products of this company. Trulicity is one of the most successful product of the company. Trulicity revenue in 2016 was increased by 7 %. In 2016, Synjardy has approved by FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

