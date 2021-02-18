Global Augmented and Virtual Realityylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Augmented and Virtual RealityBy Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Sratistics MRC the global augmented and Virtual Reality market is accounted for $2.67 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $66.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 58.3%. The market is mostly motivated by software applications and hardware devices for 3D visualization. This particular technology is used in a wide range of applications such as entertainment, gaming and for training purposes in defence, medical and industrial sectors, these all factors are contributing to the market growth. The advancement in this technology is purely based on innovation in computing and digital network devices, which is the factor restr

aining the market growth…

Head mounted Display (HMD) in device type segment is expected to be the largest market among those because of increasing gaming, entertainment and medical applications in vertical segment. North America in geography segment is estimated to be the largest revenue generating market because of main IT & technological base and Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest emerging market.

Some of the key players in market are Google Inc. Qualcomm Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Magic Leap, Inc., Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Cyberglove Systems LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Blippar Inc., Meta Company, Qualcomm Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. and Metaio GmbH.

Components Covered:

• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component

o Sensors

Magnetometer§

Proximity Sensor§

Gyroscope§

Global Positioning Systems§

Accelerometer§

o Displays

o 3D Camera

o Semiconductor Component

Controller/Processor§

Integrated Circuits§

• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software Component

o Cloud-Based Services

o Software Development Kits

Applications Covered:

• Consumer

o Gaming

• Commercial

o Fashion

