Global Telemedicine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telemedicine Market is accounted for $21.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $93.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, telecommunication growth in BRIC countries and growing medicare reimbursement for telehealth services. However, privacy & security concerns and high infrastructure cost are hampering the market. In addition, growing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum provides huge opportunities for the players in the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3870659-telemedicine-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Telemedicine is considered as the most adaptable technology accessible to deliver health education, health information and health care at a distance. Through the technologies, sophisticated patient centered care and increased access to remote locations is possible. It also helps in reducing emergency room visit and hospitalization rate, thus augmenting the market growth. Telemedicine serves as a provision for a variety of remote clinical services, which gain with the help of real-time, two-way communication between the patient and the healthcare provider. This involves the application of a variety of electronic, audio, and visual means.

ALSO READ: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/telemedicine-market-2020-industry-analysis-global-trends-market-size-share-and-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025.html

Among the various services of telemedicine, tele-monitoring is expected to grow at the significant market share during forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric and disabled populations who are commonly diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular complications. By geography, the Asia Pacific region exhibits fastest growth and is expected to lead the global market by the end of the decade due to increasing populations in rural & urban areas and augmented government initiatives. Moreover, the existence of a large number of technology developed units in this region offering cheaper equipments shall ensure steady market growth.

ALSO READ: https://industrytoday.co.uk/market-research-industry-today/jewellery-market-2020-2025—global-growth-drivers–opportunities–trends–and-forecasts

Some of the key players in global Telemedicine market are Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., McKesson Ltd., GlobalMedia Group LLC, SHL Telemedicine Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Snapmd Telemedicine Technology, Medisoft Telemedicine Pvt. Ltd., Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Haemonetics Corp., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Maestros Telemedicine, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems and Bio Telemetry.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Services Covered:

• Tele-monitoring

• Tele-education

• Tele-training

• Tele-consultation

• Tele-surgery

• Tele-care

• Other Services

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

• Web-Based

Specialties Covered:

• Orthopedics

• Neurology

• Internal Medicine

• Gynecology

• Emergency Care

• Dermatology

• Cardiology

• Other Specialities

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/walnut-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/

Regions Covered:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/automotive-aftermarket-fuel-additives-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements