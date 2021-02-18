Impact on Diabetes Monitors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Insight

Market Highlights

Diabetes is one of the major problem across the globe. Diabetes is the metabolic disorder in which there is decrease in the level of insulin which ultimately causes increase in the blood sugar level. Global diabetic drug market is driven because of increasing diabetic population. Beside this governmental initiatives for research and development and rising demand for the better treatment has help in the growth of the market. Lack of awareness and high cost of drugs may responsible for restraining the market.

Rise in technological innovations, huge research funding for diabetes diagnosis and treatment, increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes, rising approval from regulatory bodies, and increasing global obesity population. However, high cost associated with diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, and stringent reimbursement policies may hinder the growth of market to an extent.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 296 market data tables and figures spread over 251 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “diabetes monitors market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

The global diabetes monitors market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is the leading market across the globe on account of increasing patient population. As per the National Diabetes Statistics Report suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is found that 9.4% of the U.S. population i.e. 30.3 million people had diabetes in 2015.

Europe accounts for the second largest market in the world. Europe consist of two regions namely Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. The increasing government support for development of the healthcare domain drives the European market.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Increasing need for cost-effective glucose monitoring devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region.

Segmentation

The global diabetes monitors market is segmented on the basis of sample, type, component, and end-users.

On the basis of sample, the market is segmented into blood samples, sweat samples, urine samples, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into point sample test based glucose monitors, continuous glucose monitors, and enzyme free sensor based glucose monitors. Continuous glucose monitors are further segmented into disposable sensor based CGM, and re-usable sensor based CGM.

