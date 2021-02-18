Global Regenerative Medicineylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Regenerative MedicineBy Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Regenerative Medicine Market is estimated at $20.07 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $101.3 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2015 to 2022. Growing research applications, growing demand in tissue engineering, biomaterials and stem cell therapy systems are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with biomaterials will be a major factor to restrict the market growth. The stem cells application and advancements in nanotechnology will further drive the market over the forecast period.lack of awareness about the technology of forensics is hindering the market growth.

Gene therapies segment is expected to be the fastest emerging technology due to tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations. Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region for regenerative medicine market. Europe and North America together accounted for over 3/4th of the market revenue and anticipated to be most profitable regional market.

Some of the key players in the market include Shire Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc, Genzyme, Athersys, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., NuVasive Inc., Stem cells, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cytomedix Inc., Mesoblast Ltd. , Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Orthofix, DePuy Synthes Inc., Cell Medica and CryoLife.

Technologies Covered:

• Small Molecules and Biologics

• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy

Applications Covered:

• Dermatology

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Central Nervous System (CNS)

• Orthopedic

• Dental

• Other applications

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Muscle Regeneration

o Ocular Diseases

o Internal organ regeneration

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

