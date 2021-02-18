Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The prescription drugs are widely used in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, diverticular disease, constipation, celiac disease, short bowel syndrome, diarrhea, intestinal obstruction and digestive enzyme disorders.

The global Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AstraZeneca

Axcan Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Oral

Topical

Market size by End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Prescription Gastrointestinal Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

