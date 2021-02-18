Global Refined Petroleum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Industry operators refine crude oil into petroleum products. Petroleum refining involves one or more of the following activities: fractionation, straight distillation of crude oil and cracking. This industry does not include companies that extract crude oil or retail gasoline.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Refined Petroleum market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Refined Petroleum market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Refined Petroleum market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Refined Petroleum.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Exxon Mobil

Valero Energy

Marathon Petroleum

Chevron

Phillips 66

Andeavor

BP

Air Products

BHP Billiton

FMC Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline

Kerosene

Lubricating Oil

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blending

Process Control

Other