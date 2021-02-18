Industrial Starch Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The industrial starch market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2017. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing region. The growth in this market is driven by the use of starch in varied applications in emerging Asian economies such as China and India. For instance, the consumption of starch in China is nearly half of the global starch consumption. Further, countries such as China, India, and Thailand are in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries of Europe and North America, due to the lower raw materials & production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations.

Global Industrial Starch market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Starch.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Starch market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Industrial Starch breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle

Agrana Beteiligungs

Grain Processing

Roquette Freres

Tereos Group

Royal Cosun

Altia Industrial Services

Industrial Starch Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Native starch

Modified starch

Starch derivatives & sweeteners

By Source

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others

Industrial Starch Breakdown Data by Application

Food & beverage

Feed

Others

Industrial Starch Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Industrial Starch Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Starch capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Starch manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Starch :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

