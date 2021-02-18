Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market research Report 2023

Market Highlights

Artificial Intelligence (AI), when integrated with education sector, helps to tap new opportunities of an enhanced learning process and student engagement. With the use of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, the students can get assistance regarding any basic or advanced concept any time they require. This helps students get educational support even after school hours.

The major factors contributing to the growth of AI in education is the growing adoption of automation technology, which helps in reducing the time and paperwork required for administrative tasks such as grading, admission process, and others which helps the professors to utilize this time for lesson planning and focusing on individual student. Adding to this, integration of AI offers customized and interactive software and services according to each student’s need, which helps him/her to understand the concepts in a better way. By adopting the cloud deployment for AI in education market, the services provided become feasible, scalable, and cost-effective.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of AI in education are, IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Amazon.com, Inc., (US), Cognizant (US), Pearson (UK), Bridge-U (UK), DreamBox Learning (US), Fishtree (US), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar, Inc., (US).

Other players in the market include Knewton, Inc., (US), Metacog, Inc., (US), Querium Corporation. (US), Century-Tech Ltd (UK), Blackboard, Inc., (US), Third Space Learning (UK), Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for AI in education is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of AI in the education market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for AI in education during the forecast period on the grounds of early adoption of technical advancements such as cloud technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Additionally, majority of solution providers of AI in the education sector are from North America. Furthermore, well-established economies provide help in funding the study of emerging technologies such as digital learning and AI. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increased adoption of cloud-based technologies owing to government policies and regulations to support digitization and automation. Also, increasing adoption of digital technologies for learning in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the education sector helps to enhance the learning process and increase student engagement.

