Wafer Fabrication Research Report 2015-2020

Overview

The market for wafer fabrication 2020 can expect to reach a valuation of USD 62 Billion by 2025-end, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Additionally, the market is likely to procure a growth rate of 4% during the forecast period, which is between 2019 and 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8401

Primary Boosters and Main Deterrents

With COVID-19’s growing menace worldwide, the semiconductor industry has been severely impacted, wherein various manufacturing facilities have been closed down and the production has taken a significant hit. This has led to drastic disruption of the ecosystem, in line with numerous supply chain players setting up their production facilities out of China in order to curb their over dependency on the country. Lockdowns in the wake of the pandemic has affected manufacturing and has also hauled the demand for semiconductor devices.

ALSO READ : https://agreatertown.com/india_un/wafer_fabrication_market_2021_developments_and_potential_of_market_from_2021_2025_000187017688

That said, the Wafer Fabrication Market is presumed to do well in the years ahead, on account of the thriving consumer electronics industry, along with frequent technological innovations in the telecom sector. The semiconductor industry is also presumed to be quite resilient in the face of unexpected event, given the continuous technological advancements and intense efforts on the part of the renowned players to compensate for the revenue loss. The rapid advancements in network circulation have boosted the manufacturing of smartphones as well as other electronic devices that are extensively deployed in network and telecommunication applications; leading to more demand for fabrication and electronic components process.

ALSO READ : https://freepressreleasedb.com/pr/Wafer-Fabrication-Market-2021-Segmentation-and-Growth-Factors-till-2025-PR165228/

The wafer fabrication market also benefits from the escalating demand for silicon wafers, and the surge in equipment footprint. Advancements in wafer technologies for denser packaging of semiconductor devices like transistors and MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) can emerge as lucrative opportunities for the industry contenders in the following years.

ALSO READ : https://sapanas.tumblr.com/post/631318110211866624/mortuary-equipment-market-analysis-segments

Segmentation

The wafer fab market has been studied extensively, keeping in mind the primary segments of equipment type, fabrication process and end user.

The equipment types considered in the report are ion implantation equipment, diffusion systems, oxidation systems, photolithography equipment, epitaxial reactors, and others.

ALSO READ : https://yarabook.com/read-blog/140230

The fabrication processes studied are front end of line processing as well as back end of line processing.

The primary end-users listed include memory manufacturer along with integrated device manufacturer.

Key Players

The key players in the global wafer fabrication market are Lam Research Corporation (US), SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), and ASML Holding NV (Netherlands).

Other prominent players studied for the global wafer fabrication market are Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Okmetic Oy (Finland) among others.

Wafer Fabrication Market – Regional Analysis

The geographic distribution of the wafer fabrication market covers Europe, the Middle East & Africa or MEA, Central and South America, Asia Pacific or APAC and North America.

The biggest chunk of the global market belongs to APAC, thanks to the high concentration of well-known semiconductor equipment manufacturers and the improving financial conditions. The rising number of government initiatives has prompted the companies to significantly invest in the development of new semiconductor fabrication plants across the region. Accelerated demand for wafer fabrication technology in the consumer electronics sector and the surge in technological innovations in the telecom as well as semiconductor sectors also promote growth of the wafer fab equipment market in the region.

However, the fastest gaining market during the review period will be owned by North America, primarily owing to the heightened adoption rate of consumer electronics devices. Significant innovations in wafer technologies along with the increasing adoption of wafer fab technology in newer applications can translate to excellent growth prospects for the regional market.

The MEA market can observe tremendous growth in the ensuing period, mostly due to the continuous expansion of the telecom industry.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]