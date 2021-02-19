Kids Tablet Research Report 2015-2020

Overview

The Global Kids Tablet Market is expected to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2018 to USD 23 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. With the growing innovations and advancements, such as intuitive controls, including touch and voice control, electronic devices have become easier to use for all age groups, primarily children. The latest models of tablets are equipped with large screens and superior touch controls, which has made them suitable for children. These devices are primarily used by kids to play games such as Mad Libs and remain updated regarding their surroundings. Furthermore, the increasing use of online platforms to enhance the learning experience is driving the adoption of kids tablets.

Key Players

The Key Players in the kids tablet market are Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong), Apple Inc. (US), KD GROUP (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Amazon.com, Inc (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Mattel, Inc. (US), and AccessData (US).

Other prominent players studied for the Kids Tablet Market are Micromax (India), CONTIXO (US), LeapFrog Enterprises (US), FireEye (US), Ping Tech Pvt. Ltd (India), Bubblegum (South Africa), dragontouch.com (US) among others

Segmentation

The global kids’ tablet market has been segmented on the basis connectivity, RAM size, end user, and region.

Based on connectivity, the global kids’ tablet market has been segmented into Wi-Fi enabled and SIM enabled.

By RAM size, the global kids’ tablet market has been classified as less than 1 GB and 1 GB and above.

Based on end user, the market has been divided into less than 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and 10 to 15 years.

On the basis of region, the market has been classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America.

Kids Tablet Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Kids’ Tablet Market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the global kids’ tablet market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America.

North America dominated the kids’ tablet market in 2018 as countries like the US and Canada are early adopters of kids’ tablet especially for educational purposes. The increasing demand for tablets, especially, from age group starting from 1.5 years to 8 years is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous development in apps and other features like parental control is enhancing the growth of this market in North America. Key players in this region are manufacturing tablets with pre-installed kid-friendly software and parental control apps. Europe holds the second largest market share in kids’ tablet markets owing to the high awareness of digital technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries in this region are adopting e-learning in schools. The markets in the Middle East and Africa and Central and South America are expected to show significant growth in kids’ tablet market in coming years.

