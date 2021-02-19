Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

General Electric

Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real-time Streaming Analytics Software

Security Solution Software

Data Management Software

Remote Monitoring System Software

Network Bandwidth Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Building and Home Automation

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.