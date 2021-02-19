Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Navigation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Navigation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ROCKWELL COLLINS

MavTech

Airbox Aerospace

CGX

COPPERCHASE LIMITED

DYNON AVIONICS, INC.

Embention

GMV

IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA

KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL

Lehmann Aviation

LTB400 Aviation Software GmbH

M-click.aero

Adecs Airinfra

MikroKopter

NAVBLUE

NAVCANATM

NEXT INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA

RESA Airport Data Systems

Aibotix

SITA

SkyDemon

TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH

VNIIRA

Zamar AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Software

3D Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Aircraft

Airport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Navigation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Navigation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Navigation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.