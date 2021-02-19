Global Resilient Flooring Market research Report 2024

The tremendous growth of the commercial sector and the demand for innovative ways to design commercial buildings is projected to propel the demand for Resilient Flooring, globally. Moreover, the increasing investments in the commercial real estate and the rapid expansion of the tourism and hospitality industries are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive the global resilient flooring market. Additionally, the demand for eco-friendly and lightweight floor coverings are likely to drive the growth of the global resilient flooring market. The rapid construction of commercial and residential buildings in emerging countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and South Korea, is one of the major factors driving the global resilient flooring market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7656

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global resilient flooring market during the forecast period: MRFR

Geographically, the global resilient flooring market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific held the largest global market share in 2018, which is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of around 6.0%, owing to the growing construction industry and the increasing consumer spending on interior designing. China has emerged as a lucrative market in this region, owing to the presence of a vast customer base and the low raw material costs.

ALSO READ:https://marketresearchnews774828036.wordpress.com/2020/12/23/resilient-flooring-market-2020-size-share-growth-trends-regional-outlook-sales-insights-covid-19-impact-and-cro-industry-share-by-2024/

The residential application segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global resilient flooring market during the forecast period: MRFR

The residential application segment accounted for the largest market share of around 45% in the global resilient flooring market. This can be attributed to the growing housing sector, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Germany, owing to regulatory support from the government.

ALSO READ:https://constructionmarketresearchnews.blogspot.com/2020/12/resilient-flooring-market-demand.html

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global resilient flooring market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provides a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global resilient flooring market by product, application, and region.

ALSO READ:http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/news/read/40962257

By Product:

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT

Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT)

Vinyl sheets

Linoleum

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global resilient flooring market are IVC Group (Belgium), Mannington Mills, Inc. (US), Mohawk Industries (US), NOX Corporation, Shaw Floors (US), Nora (Germany), Novalis (US), Milliken & Company (US), Unilin (Belgium), and Amtico International Limited (UK).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-textile-market-industry-shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-19