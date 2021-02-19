Global Preclinical Imaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Highlights

The global preclinical imaging anticipated to have held a market value of USD 2.01 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Preclinical imaging solutions are used during the preclinical research for visualization of living animals. It is playing important role during drug development process. It is evaluating the effectiveness and safety of new treatments and describing drug distribution patterns before clinical use. preclinical imaging solutions has broad application field such as, neurology; cardiology; inflammation; infectious diseases; cancer research; functional and anatomical neuroimaging, orthopedics; and cardiac imaging.

Technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increasing funding to support preclinical researches are expected to drive the growth of preclinical imaging market. Many organization and foundation provide the funding support for the preclinical researche activity. The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation was providing the funding opportunity for preclinical study up to USD 5 million. Similarly, in 2015 Deutsches Zentrum für Herz-Kreislaufforschung e.V. (DZHK) offered Euro 6 million for the preclinical research projects. This funding supports the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global preclinical imaging market owing to the presence of well-established players, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increasing funding to support preclinical researches. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global preclinical imaging market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing funding to support preclinical researches. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global preclinical imaging market.

Segmentation

The global preclinical imaging market has been segmented into modality, reagent, and region.

Based on modality, preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT, photoacoustic imaging system, and magnetic particle imaging systems. The optical imaging systems segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on reagent, preclinical imaging market is segmented into preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents, and preclinical CT contrast agents. The preclinical optical imaging reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global preclinical imaging market are Bruker Corporation (US), MR Solutions (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), LI-COR, Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Aspect Imaging (Israel), and Trifoil Imaging (US).

