Mobile Tracking Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Mobile tracking software is an application that monitors the activity of mobile devices used by children or employees.

It has been noted that mobile apps, such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and Gmail, have gained popularity among the millennials since the past few years. Business applications, such as e-mail, calendars, and teleconferencing applications, are available for free and offer an easy, quick, and practical way of accessing important information on smartphones. The augmented usage of these applications has escalated the need for mobile tracking services to monitor the information exchanged between applications.

In 2018, the global Mobile Tracking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

FlexiSPY

Highsterspyapp

Mobistealth

My Spy

SPYERA

Apple

Avast Software

BAK2u

GadgetTrak

Google

Awosoft

iSpyoo

Retina-X Studios

TheTruthSpy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Mobile – Android Native

Mobile – iOS Native

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Tracking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

