Department Stores Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The department stores & other general merchandise stores market comprises establishments selling a wide variety of products such as housewares, furniture, consumer electronics, toiletries, toys, greeting cards, plastic wares, hardware, jewelry items, shoes, kitchen appliances, clothes, readymade garments, bakery, music world, gift items, cell phones, home appliances, cooking wares, furniture, sports equipment, frozen food and grocery items. They operate from fixed point-of-sale locations with equipment and staff capable of retailing a large variety of goods from a single location.

Western Europe was the largest region in the department stores & other general merchandise stores market in 2017, accounting for around 30% of the market. This can be attributed to the region’s developed economy, high private investment, and large demand for high-end FMCG products. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 24% of the market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for around 4% of the market. This was mainly because the Middle East is economically the smallest region.

Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. for instance, American retailer Lowe’s has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.

In 2018, the global Department Stores market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Department Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Department Stores development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Wal-Mart

Costco

Kroger

Carrefour

Target

Macy’s

Sears

Kohl’s

Nordstrom

JCPenney

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clothing and footwear

Homeware and kitchenware, home décor, furniture, and home improvement

Home and kitchen appliances, personal care products, and consumer electronics

Bags, wallets, and luggage

Watches and jewelry

Cosmetics and fragrances

Toys

Market segment by Application, split into

Large size

Small size

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Department Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Department Stores development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Department Stores are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

