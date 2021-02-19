Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

The global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) testing market is estimated to reach US$2.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023. The factors such as rapid tuberculosis prevalence, increased tuberculosis awareness, rising prevalence of HIV and increasing government initiatives are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by multidrug resistant tuberculosis, lack of laboratory facilities and lack of awareness in emerging markets. A few notable trends include increasing government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries and advanced and hybrid technologies.

The latent tuberculosis infection testing market comprises two main segments namely Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA). TST being a traditional test for tuberculosis diagnosis is the most recommended test. In the global latent tuberculosis testing market, the tuberculin skin test segment accounted for the higher share in 2018.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to increasing public awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure on diagnosis and treatment in developing countries. The U.S. represents one of the largest market for LTBI testing and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. China, Japan and Europe and Middle East are emerging markets where growth lies in government expenditure on disease related initiatives and technological developments.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) testing market, segmented into Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) segments.

• The major regional markets (Europe and Middle East, Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) and Latin America) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of US, China and Japan.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Qiagen, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Devices Manufacturers

• Raw Material/Component Suppliers

• End Users (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Healthcare Clinics)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

