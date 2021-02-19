Global Pipeline Analysis Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

COVID-19 (also known as Anderson COVID-19) is a viral disease caused by RNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 or commonly known as corona virus. These viruses can cause respiratory, enteric, hepatic, and neurologic diseases. At the end of 2019, a new coronavirus was identified as the cause of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. It rapidly spread, resulting in an epidemic throughout China, followed by an increasing number of cases in other countries throughout the world. On March 11, 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic.

COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air and spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. A patient might take 1 to 14 days before developing symptoms as corona virus has an incubation period of 14 days. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, tiredness, fever and difficulty breathing (severe cases). Some patients may also suffer from aches and pains, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhoea.

The diagnosis of the disease can be done by several methods such as nucleic acid test, serologic diagnosis and imaging technology. Chest radiograph or CT is an important tool for COVID-19 diagnosis in clinical practice. The majority of Covide-19 cases have similar features on CT images. Currently no antiviral treatment available for SARS-CoV-2 however, companies and research institutes are working towards it. Therapeutic agents targeting nucleosides, nucleotides, viral nucleic acids and enzymes/proteins involved in the replication and transcription of coronaviruses can be promising strategies to treat coronavirus diseases.

The pipeline of COVID-19 consists of approximately 85+ products in different stages of development. It includes therapeutic drugs and vaccines. Currently, 8+ drugs are in Phase III development and major drugs are in pre-clinical stage. Moreover, 42 vaccines are under development by various companies, and 2+ vaccines are in Phase I trial.

Top Company Analysed

Some of the key players include in the analysis includes Ascletis Pharma Inc., OncoImmune, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sanofi, Gilead Sciences, Incyte Corporation, Hoffmann La Roche, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Apeiron Biologics and Relief Therapeutics Holdings among others.

The report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for COVID-19 across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

The report comprises of detailed profiles of COVID-19 therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, technologies and chemical information

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration

Detailed profiles of the clinical vaccines and listing of the non-clinical vaccines under development by companies

Listing of the vaccines under development by universities

