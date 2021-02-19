INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Fertility testing is done by both men and women for the evaluation of their fertility and various conditions associated with it. The assessment of infertility proceeds along simple and logical lines which includes test for eggs, test for sperm, and how they can get together. Additional tests are performed based on the completion of this three step process. Men and women both experience the fertility problems at equal rates, but women are considered to be more concerned regarding fertility testing.

Decline in fertility rates, increasing number of fertility clinics, rising number of gynecological disorders and technological advancements and innovative testing products are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Increasing awareness among the female population is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Merck

Procter & Gamble

BioMerieux

Alere

Babystart

BioZhena Corporation

Quidel Corporation

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics

SCSA Diagnostics

Pride Angel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Female Infertility Testing

Male Infertility Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Fertility Centers

Research Institutes

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

