Traffic Managements Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

In 2018, the global Traffic Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

GE Transportation

Cisco Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Swarco

Siemens

TomTom

Thales Group

Cubic

Cellint Traffic Solution

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

Enjoyor

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Baokang Electronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Info-mobility

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Traffic Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Traffic Managements are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

