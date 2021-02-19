Global US Balloon Sinus Dilation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses. It occurs as a result of an infection from a virus, bacteria, or fungus. Sinusitis is of three types which are acute sinusitis, recurrent acute rhinosinusitis and chronic rhinosinusitis. There are four sinus cavities located in the head which are frontal, maxillary, ethmoid, and sphenoid. There are many treatments and surgeries available of which the balloon sinus dilation is becoming immensely popular due to its less invasive nature and fewer complications in comparing with its counterpart FESS (Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery).

The competition in the balloon sinus dilation market is stiff because of the presence of strong competitors. Many players are seeing the market as new and emerging and are trying hard to increase their market share. Many new products have been launched with a goal of capitalizing the opportunity. The population of people affected with sinusitis in the US is increasing which is driving the market for it as well.

The key factors driving the growth of the US market are increase in diabetic patients, rising adult population, exposure to air pollution in urban areas, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving economic growth, increase in asthma patients and higher life expectancy rate.

Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are shift towards minimally invasive treatment, launch of new products, reimbursement facilities and introduction of new technologies. However, the expansion of the US balloon sinus dilation market is hindered by negative effect of tough competition and legal regulations.

The report “US Balloon Sinus Dilation Market: Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)” provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises of large players such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Entellus Medical and Smith & Nephew. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

