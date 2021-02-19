Global Shared Services Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Shared Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shared Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

Infosys

SAP

IBM

IGATE

Oracle

PwC

TCS

Wipro

Accenture

Atos

Capgemini

CGI Group

Deloitte

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

The Hackett Group

T-Systems

ServiceNow

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance & Accounting (F&A)

Human Resource (HR)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Information Technology (IT)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Shared Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Shared Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shared Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.