Factory Automation Mechanical Component Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Mechanical Components are an indivisible module in a factory and industrial automation which are fabricated in a particular continuous order to execute a required function.

Mechanical components are the building blocks of factory automation equipment and processes, many of these components are interdependent and form a solution for any process automation in production, assembly lines, warehousing and others

In 2018, the global Factory Automation Mechanical Component market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation Mechanical Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation Mechanical Component development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell

Siemens

GE

Schneider

Yokogawa

Omron

Mitsubishi

Honeywell

3M

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shafts

Screws

Nuts

Clamps

Sensors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Factory Automation Mechanical Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Factory Automation Mechanical Component development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factory Automation Mechanical Component are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

