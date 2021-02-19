Baby Safety Products Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Baby safety products include baby strollers and prams, baby monitors, baby cribs, and baby car seats. Baby strollers and prams and baby car seats are of different types depending upon the weight and age of a baby. With latest advances, the baby gear technology is making it easier for parents to carry infants and babies comfortably and conveniently. Baby monitor is a device used for transmitting sound and video images from one room to another, to keep a tab on a baby’s activities in case parents are not around. Baby crib is an infant bed used to leave baby safe in bed and prevent from falling while escaping the bed. All these products are used to provide comfort to babies while traveling or when parents are not around.

The increasing demand for baby safety products drives the market. Improved product quality, technical advancement, rise in disposable income and government support are key factors contributing to the growth of market. Improved product quality is a key trend that is expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. Governments are placing stringent rules and regulations regarding baby safety products for enhanced protection. These regulations mandate proper quality checks before installation of baby safety products. Introduction of specificity and multi-functionality of baby strollers is another trend that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income encourages customers to buy baby safety products for children. The regions in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW are expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.

The global Baby Safety Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Safety Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Safety Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Safety Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baby Safety Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baby Safety Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Britax Child Safety

Chicco

Dorel Industries

Baby Cache

Baby’s Dream Furniture

Baby Jogger

Baby Trend

Combi

Cosatto

Graco

Land of Nod

Kiwi Baby

Peg Perego

RECARO

Summer Infant

Market size by Product

Baby Stroller and Pram

Baby Monitor

Baby Crib

Baby Car Seat

Market size by End User

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baby Safety Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Safety Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baby Safety Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Baby Safety Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baby Safety Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Baby Safety Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

