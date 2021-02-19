Energy Storage for Renewables Integration Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Output of electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power generation depends on changing weather conditions and wind velocity and therefore fluctuates readily. Incorporating larger amounts of renewable energy into the grid interferes with the balancing act that constitutes the adjusting of supply to meet demand. Energy storage systems with such regulation capabilities have been garnering attention as a means of dealing with this issue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Energy Storage for Renewables Integration business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Li-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Multiple Renewable Energy Resources

Single Renewable Energy Resource

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

Robert Bosch

Beacon Power

BYD

Exide Technologies

General Electric

Samsung SDI

Kokam

Fluence Energy

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

Hitachi

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

NEC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

