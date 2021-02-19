Energy Storage for Renewables Integration Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Output of electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power generation depends on changing weather conditions and wind velocity and therefore fluctuates readily. Incorporating larger amounts of renewable energy into the grid interferes with the balancing act that constitutes the adjusting of supply to meet demand. Energy storage systems with such regulation capabilities have been garnering attention as a means of dealing with this issue.
According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Energy Storage for Renewables Integration business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Li-ion Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Multiple Renewable Energy Resources
Single Renewable Energy Resource
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
East Penn Manufacturing
LG Chem
Robert Bosch
Beacon Power
BYD
Exide Technologies
General Electric
Samsung SDI
Kokam
Fluence Energy
Lockheed Martin Energy
Eos Energy Storage
Con Edison Solutions
Hitachi
SMA Solar Technology
NGK
NEC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Energy Storage for Renewables Integration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Energy Storage for Renewables Integration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
