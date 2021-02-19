Automotive Cyber Security Market Growth Strategy, Industry Innovative Technology, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview:

The global report on the automotive cyber security market is slated to cross USD 32 million after achieving a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) made a comprehensive analysis of the market to understand factors that can bolster this growth. Among these, the rising demand for personal vehicles, better integration of technologies, hike in research-related investment, growing demand for smart cars and threats associated with it, and others are expected to bolster the market.

However, these technologies are expensive and high-end cars are mostly equipped with such technologies, which shows the market’s growth capacity is pretty limited.

Segmentation:

The global study of the automotive cyber security market has been segmented by MRFR analysts on the basis of security type, vehicle type, and application. These three segments would provide data, gleaned by experts, to help in developing tactical mechanisms that can inspire trends and affect the market outcome.

By security type, the global understanding of the automotive cyber security market has been segmented into network security, application security, endpoint security, cloud security, and wireless security.

By vehicle type, the study of the automotive cyber security market includes passenger cars and commercial cars. Due to personal safety preferences, the passenger segment may record substantial growth.

By application, the report on the automotive cyber security market comprises segments like telematics, onboard diagnostics (OBD), communication channels, infotainment, powertrain, safety systems, and others,

Regional Analysis:

North America is slated to emerge as the leader in the automotive cyber security market. This is due to the inclusion of advanced technical support for cyber security in the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Karamba Security (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NNG Software Developing And Commercial Llc. (Hungary), Escrypt Embedded Systems (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Secunet AG (Germany), and others influence the global market for automotive cyber security. These companies undertake various strategic moves to make sure the market profits. In their attempts, they include various measures that give way to understanding related to trends and prospects.

