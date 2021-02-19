Global PERFUSION IMAGING Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Perfusion Imaging Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024. Report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size. The report provides detail information and strategies of top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study about different markets segments and regions.

Market Highlights

The Global Perfusion Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 5,404.31 Million in 2018. Mortuaries are places where corpses are preserved and stored for autopsies or educational and research purposes. Many equipment is used in mortuaries for preservation and for storing the cadavers for research and education.

Perfusion imaging is a non-invasive imaging test that shows how the blood flows through the organs or tissues. This test is used for the diagnosis of various chronic disorders. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular & neurological diseases and increasing geriatric population are driving the growth of the global perfusion imaging market. For instance, as per the American Heart Association Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee, in 2017, every year about 795,000 people in the US have a stroke in which about 610,000 of them are first, or new strokes and185,000 are recurrent strokes. Moreover, advancements in technology are further fueling market growth.

Segment Analysis

The global perfusion imaging market, by modality, has been segmented into computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography (CT) scan segment accounted for a value of USD 2,976.75 million in 2018. On the basis of application, the global perfusion imaging market is segmented into myocardial perfusion imaging, ventilation perfusion imaging, functional brain imaging, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global perfusion imaging market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global perfusion imaging market. This is owing to the increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, brain tumors, and tumor-related angiogenesis, among others, in the region. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the large geriatric population and the presence of rapidly developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea. Australia held a share of 11.2% in the Asia-Pacific perfusion imaging market in 2018. Also, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to steadily grow owing to the increasing awareness about diseases in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Perfusion Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 7,745.57 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.34% during the review period from 2019 to 2024.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases in the region.

The computed tomography (CT) scan segment accounted for the largest modality segment, with a revenue of USD 2,976.75 million in 2018.

