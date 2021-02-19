Dimer Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Dimer acid is a non-toxic and eco-friendly chemical, made by dimerizing unsaturated fatty acids on clay catalyst. Unsaturated fatty acids are derived from natural sources such as oleic acid, tallow, cottonseed oil, tall oil, and rapeseed oil among other. Dimer acid is most commonly used to form polyamide and polyester resin. The polyamide resins are widely used as a curing agent for epoxy resin, adhesive & sealants, surface coating, paint & inks, lubricant, wetting agent, surfactant, and demulsifier among other.

Market Segmentation

The global dimer acid market is segmented by product type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the product type, the global dimer acid market is segmented into standard, distilled and distilled & hydrogenated. The demand for the product type is mainly driven the required purity of the product.

On the basis of the application, the global dimer acid market is segmented into reactive polyamide, non-reactive polyamide, oilfield chemical, cosmetics & personal care products, and others. Reactive polyamide is consumed majorly due to high demand from the construction industry and it is leading the global market.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global dimer acid market is segmented into construction, oilfield industry, cosmetics, and others. The construction segment is the major contributor to the global dimer acid market due to rising urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & industrial sectors, and rising construction activities in emerging economies.

On the basis of the region, the global dimer acid market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global dimer acid market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is dominating the global dimer acid market followed by the Middle East, which is further trailed by North America and Europe. The global dimer acid market is mostly driven by the demand from the construction industry for adhesives, surface coatings, paints, and sealants. Asia Pacific and the Middle East witnessed a high demand for oilfield chemicals in 2016 due to growing oilfield industry.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global dimer acid market are Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Croda International Plc (UK), Oleon Corporate M&S (Europe), Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Florachem Corporation. (US), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), Jinan tongfa resin Co. Ltd. (China), Krayton Corporations (US), Aturex Group (China).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details