Global Student Information System (SIS) Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Student Information System (SIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Student Information System (SIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

Campus Management

Ellucian

Jenzabar

Unit4

Classe365

Anubavam

ComSpec International

ITG America

Tribal Group

Workday

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise SIS

Cloud-based SIS

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Student Information System (SIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Student Information System (SIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Student Information System (SIS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered