Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Mammography Market projected to drive by the surge in the number of incidences of mortality cases

The global mammography market expected to proliferate due to increased urbanization, people changing habits like consumption of alcohol and unhealthy eating habits are emerging higher risk for breast cancer. Along with it, change in premenopausal hormones imbalance, genetic factors, childbirth can also lead to breast cancer. Therefore, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, accelerated use of free breast cancer screening programs. Increasing the incidence of invasive breast cancer worldwide will drive demand for mammography systems.

The mammography market expected to sustain a significant market share in the forecast period. It is owing to highly cost-effective machines, and the images generated can be converted to the digital format by computer radiography and saved in DICOM format. Therefore, the use of low-cost, technologically advanced systems that benefit the underdeveloped countries will drive the growth of market segments.

Moreover, in recent years, with the gradual popularization of the concept of “early diagnosis and early treatment” and the continuous advancement of medical technology, the survival time of breast cancer patients has significantly prolonged. Additionally, people are getting aware of the early detection of breast cancer with increasing campaigns on social media, television, and other free health check-up camps offered by the government to the general public. These factors will affect the growth of the mammography market in the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Product Overview in the Global Mammography Market

Based on Product, the global mammography market classified into Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis, Film Screen Systems, and Other Product Types. The digital system has captured the market in recent years due to certain technological advances that have improved image quality and achieved rapid screening and flexibility in use. Moreover, Breast Tomosynthesis likely to rise in the forecast period owing to its advanced technology that can detect a tumor in the dense breast where there are no symptoms shown of breast cancer. This technology helps in identifying early breast cancer by clicking multiple pictures of breast tissues within seconds. Therefore, the breast Tomosynthesis system expected to create a lot of demand in the future market.

Technology Overview in the Global Mammography market

Based on technology, the global mammography market classified into 2-D Mammography, 3-D Mammography, and combined 2-D and 3-D Mammography. The 2D technology system can provide better results and sharper images than other technologies in the market. Also, it reduces exposure time and radiation dose compared to screen film technology and offers high-quality images with better positioning. Due to the low recall rate, this technology is more cost-effective than screen-film technology. Therefore, 2D technology will be going to capture a significant market segment in the forecast period from 2020-2027.

End-users Overview in the global Mammography Market

Based on End-users, global mammography classified into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers. The diagnostic center anticipated dominating the global mammography market in the forecast period. Due to the significant rise in the number of imaging centers, the use of mammography equipment in diagnostic centers has increased. Additionally, expanded plans to improve early screening for breast cancer, and improvements in medical infrastructure will further affect growth in this area in the coming years.

Region Overview in the global Mammography Market

Based on geography, the global construction equipment market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific estimated to dominate the market. Due to increased awareness of breast cancer prevention and breast cancer screenings conducted in many countries in the region. Australia, China, and India are the markets with enormous potential in Asia.

Global Mammography Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Analogic Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PLANMED OY, Siemens AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and others are the prominent players in the global mammography market.

