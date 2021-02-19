Cell Isolation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cell Isolation Market Analysis

The cell isolation process is used in cell-based research, diagnosis, stem-cell research, and other applications. Over the past few years, the prevalence of myriads of chronic diseases is growing continually, which in turn, increases cancer research and stem-cell research numbers. Resultantly, the global cell isolation industry is growing at a steady rate, witnessing the huge demand for media & sera, reagents, and other products.

Moreover, increasing government funding support in cell-based research escalates the market growth to furthered height. According by the end of 2023. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a whopping 17.1% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2018-2023).

Additionally, factors such as increasing geriatric populations, rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and continuous development in the technology act as major growth drivers for the market. Moreover, technological advancements, increasing application of cell isolation for regenerative medicines are boosting the market growth. Increasing research funding significantly increases the demand for cell isolation instruments.

Simultaneously, the increasing amount of funding by biotechnology companies is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. The development of effective disease-modifying drugs that can lower the frequency of relapses & the development of diseases propels the market demand. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the importance of cell isolation in the development of effective diagnostics techniques drives the growth of the market.

Cell Isolation Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the Cell Isolation market appears fragmented, with many well-established players churning the market competition. Due to the lack of patent protection, players invest substantially in R&D activities and clinical trials. A large market for supportive and symptomatic production exists, which is, however, saturated and facing pricing pressures. However, the research pipeline is robust, and the market is expected to react favorably for the industry players. A novel curative product will have fast market uptake with the least marketing expenditure. Prominent players competing for market space use a new product development strategy.

Cell Isolation Market Major Players:

Players leading the global cell isolation market include Stemcell Technologies, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter, TERUMO Corporation, PluriSelect Life Science UG, Miltenyi Biotec, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cell Biolabs, Inc., and Sartorius AG, among others.

Cell Isolation Market – Segments

The report is segmented into six dynamics;

By Product : Consumables (Media & Sera, Reagents, Kits, Beads, Disposables, others), Instruments (Centrifuges, Flow Cytometers, Magnetic-Activated Cell Separator Systems, Filtration Systems, others), and others.

By Cell Type: Human Cells and Animal Cells.

By Technique: Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation, Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation, Filtration-Based Cell Isolation, and others.

By Application: Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Regeneration, In Vitro Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and others.

By End User: Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cell Banks, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, and others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Cell Isolation Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global cell isolation market. The largest market share attributes to the increasing prevalence of myriads of chronic diseases and rising R&D investments by the public & private organizations. Besides, excellent reimbursement policies, alongside the large companies in the region, act as major growth drivers.

The US leads the cell isolation market in North America with a large patient pool suffering from cancer. Increasing numbers of cancer patients would enhance market growth during the forecasted period. The North American cell isolation market is estimated to retain its leading position in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe stands second in the global cell isolation market. The market is driven by a sizeable pool of cancer patients and the higher use of stem cell therapy. Moreover, factors like the rising numbers of advanced treatment facilities and growing healthcare expenditure in the region drive market growth.

Also, rising government initiatives & funding to drive R&D required for breakthrough drug discoveries for the treatment of increasing numbers of chronic diseases foster the regional market growth. The European cell isolation market is projected to hold a healthy share in the global market over the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific cell isolation market size is forecasted to generate the fastest growth owing to the availability of better diagnostic techniques. Also, factors such as the huge patient pool of chronic diseases and government initiatives of healthcare reform impact the regional market growth favourably. Besides, the rising treatment rates and intensity is expected to provide an enormous impetus to the growth of the regional market.

Additionally, significant public healthcare expenditure and excellent development of large medical centers in the region would influence the market growth. The APAC cell isolation market is anticipated to create a substantial revenue pocket over the review period.

Cell Isolation Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 28, 2020 —- Lonza Sales AG (Switzerland) and Sanquin Reagents BV (Netherlands) announced their partnership for commercialization of specialized MAT reagents for accurate and reliable in vitro pyrogen testing. Lonza is a leading wholesale distributor of chemicals and allied products. Sanquin Reagents is a not-for-profit organization involved in a safe & efficient supply of blood and blood products in the Netherlands.

The partnership would facilitate global access to a sustainable, highly sensitive methodology for in vitro pyrogen testing essential for parenteral pharmaceuticals’ safety during development, manufacture, and release to market.