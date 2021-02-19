Global ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Overview

The Antihypertensive Drugs Market is anticipated to grow by US$41,123.2 Million by 2023 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. The global antihypertensive drugs market is driven by escalating hypertension cases. These factors have helped

shape the antihypertensive drugs market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the antihypertensive drugs market could also face challenges such as people not adhering to required medication due to lack of awareness or information. The details covered in the antihypertensive drugs market report cover all the aspects of the industry. antihypertensive drugs market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested antihypertensive drugs market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global antihypertensive drugs market has been segmented based on type, therapeutic class, and channel of distribution. On the basis of channel of distribution, the market for antihypertensive drugs is segmented based on e-commerce websites & online drug stores, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of type, is segmented into primary hypertension, secondary hypertension. The global market for antihypertensive drugs is also covered based on therapeutic class segment which is further split into ACE Inhibitors, ARBs, beta-adrenergic blockers, diuretics, renin inhibitors, vasodilators, calcium channel blockers, and others.

Factors like growing preference for combination therapy and rising interest from key companies in combination therapy support the antihypertensive drugs market growth. The performance of the antihypertensive drugs market has also been studied for the past and

current years. Additionally, the antihypertensive drugs market report provides analysis of these segments. The antihypertensive drugs market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the antihypertensive drugs market performance and future.

Regional Overview

Companies in the antihypertensive drugs market are spread across the world. The antihypertensive drugs market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American antihypertensive drugs market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has companies in the

antihypertensive drugs market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the antihypertensive drugs market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report. The antihypertensive drugs market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the antihypertensive drugs market can be found in the market research report.

Competitive Landscape

The antihypertensive drugs market is supported by high prevalence of sedentary lifestyle and expanding geriatric population around the world. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of antihypertensive drugs market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the antihypertensive drugs market growth can be affected due to low awareness in developing countries. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the antihypertensive drugs market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The antihypertensive drugs market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the antihypertensive drugs market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the antihypertensive drugs market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the antihypertensive drugs market research report.

Industry News

United Therapeutics Corporation today announced a deal with the U.S. to obtain a Priority Approval Voucher for Rare Pediatric Disorder (PRV), which it plans to use for an upcoming New Drug Proposal (NDA) Administration of Food and Medicines (FDA). The PRV authorizes the holder to nominate an NDA for priority evaluation and, instead of the normal 12-month review cycle, allows for an expedited eight-month review. Following the closing of the deal, United Therapeutics plans to add the PRV, due in the first half of 2021, to its NDA for Tyvaso DPI.

