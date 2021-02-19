CBD Skin Care Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD Skin Care market will register a 21.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 382.4 million by 2024, from US$ 176.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD Skin Care business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Skin Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the CBD Skin Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Creams & Moisturizers
Serums
CBD Oil
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Mass Market
Smoke Shops
E-commerce
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Charlotte’s Web
Elixinol Global
Kiehl’s
Cannuka
Isodiol Cannaceuticals
Medical Marijuana
Kapu Maku LLC
Lord Jones
Green Growth Brands
Endoca
Myaderm
Apothecanna
Kana Skincare
Leef Organics
Leela Body Care
Josie Maran Cosmetics
CBD For Life
The CBD Skincare Company
Vertly
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the CBD Skin Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of CBD Skin Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
