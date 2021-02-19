Duck Meats Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Duck Meats market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Duck Meats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duck Meats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Duck Meats in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Duck Meats manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

AJC International (China)Shandong Newhope Liuh (China)

Maple Leaf Farms (Canada)

Pepe’s Ducks (Australia)

Courtin Hervouet (France)

TCH Group (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fresh Duck Meats

Processed Duck Meats

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Restaurants

Online Retailers

Other

