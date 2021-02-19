Jewellery Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Jewellery or jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks.

Jewelry and precious gems are considered to be a crucial part of several cultures across the globe. Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items. As result of this, the global gems and jewelry market has witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years. Many leading jewelry brands and companies are focusing on investing sizeable amount of money in the advertising and marketing campaigns for increasing publicity. This has not only triggered awareness among consumers regarding the structured retail jewelry industry but has also enhanced the perception of jewelries as a lavish gift item. All these efforts are also aided by the feasible finance schemes which are being offered by several companies to consumers.

The global Jewellery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jewellery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Jewellery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewellery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Jewellery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Jewellery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Maria Black

Missoma London

Laura Lombardi

Bar Jewellery

Gaviria

Maria Tash

Katerina Makriyianni

Monica Vinader

Swarovski

Tiffany&Co

Tous

Thomas Sabo

Market size by Product

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

Market size by End User

Online

Offline

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Jewellery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Jewellery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Jewellery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Jewellery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Jewellery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Jewellery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

