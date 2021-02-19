Global Feminine Hygiene Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Analysis

The Feminine Hygiene Market was valued USD 21.96 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 7.2% CAGR between 2019- 2024, as per the recent report by the Market Research Future (MRFR). Feminine hygiene products, simply put, are products utilized by women for maintaining their personal hygiene such as feminine hygiene wash, menstrual cups, panty liners, tampons, and sanitary napkins/pads. They are made of synthetic or natural raw materials. The wide variety of products accessible, including both external and internal feminine products along with their size and comfort, have helped in facilitating the rising independence of females as well as their ability to be active all throughout the month.

Various factors are adding to the global feminine hygiene market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include surging demand for panty liners and tampons in developing countries, growing awareness about female health & hygiene, availability of low-cost feminine hygiene products, and the middle-class population’s increasing disposable income in China and Brazil.

On the contrary, the presence of toxic chemicals in the feminine products, coupled with increasing cases of allergy among women, are factors that may limit the global feminine hygiene market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global feminine hygiene market report based on distribution channel and product type.

Based on product type, the feminine hygiene market has been segmented into feminine hygiene wash, menstrual cups, panty liners, tampons, and sanitary napkins/pads. Of these, the sanitary napkins/pads segment is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of sanitary napkins/pads across the world is adding to the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the global feminine hygiene market is segmented into online retail stores, retail pharmacies, supermarket and department stores, and others. Of these, supermarkets and department stores will dominate the market over the forecast period. Women buying sanitary pads along with household goods are adding to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

By region, the feminine hygiene market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Favorable initiatives and awareness programs about feminine hygiene products undertaken by non-government and government organizations, growing disposable income of the middle-class population in China & India, and increasing sales of feminine hygiene products are adding to the feminine hygiene market growth in the region.

The global feminine hygiene market in the Americas is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for biodegradable and organic products by women, rising number of working women, and increasing penetration of high-end products like internal cleansers, panty liners, and tampons are adding to the growth of the feminine hygiene market in the region.

The global feminine hygiene market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in menstrual products, growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and easy access to feminine hygiene products are adding to the feminine hygiene market growth in the region.

The global feminine hygiene market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for the limited awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and low disposable income in the region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global feminine hygiene market report include Kao Corporation, Ontex International, Natracare LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Unicharm Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, and Procter and Gamble.

