Smart Connected Devices Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on Smart Connected Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Connected Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sony
Samsung Electronics
Motorola Solutions
Nokia Networks
LG
Hewlett-Packard
HTC
Apple
Dell
Gionee
Lenovo
Blackberry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Smartphones
Smart Watch
Smart Glasses
Wireless Printers
Smart Meters
Smart Cameras
Connected Bulbs
Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
