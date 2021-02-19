Global Medical Case Management Market research Report 2023

Medical Case Management Market Research Report: by Mode Type (Web-based Case Management, Telephonic Case Management, Field Case Management, Bilingual Field Case Management), Case Type (Chronic Pain Case Management), End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The Global Medical Case Management Services Market held a market value of USD 4,379.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Medical case management is a collective process that allows recommended treatment plans to ensure suitable medical care is offered to disabled, ill or injured individuals. These services are provided under the direction of, or by referral from a clinical provider and encompass client-centered services that implement the clinical treatment plan, including linking clients with healthcare, psychosocial, and other services. Case management helps in controlling costs and improving the quality of health and social service delivery. Few of the major market growth factors are the presence of government initiatives & regulations to promote patient-centric care, rising initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, growing need to curtail healthcare-associated costs, increasing need for improved quality of care, and booming healthcare IT sector.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global medical case management market are Medical Case Management Group, Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Genex Services, LLC, EK Health, Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Managed Medical Review Organization, Inc., CompAlliance, Prime Health Services, Inc., Sierra Nevada Administrators, GMMI, Inc., and Global Excel Management Inc.

Segmentation:

The Global Medical Case Management Market has been mainly segmented into mode type, case type, and end user.

By mode type, the market has been divided into web-based case management, telephonic case management, field case management, bilingual field case management, and others. On the basis of case type, the market has been segmented into chronic pain case management, catastrophic case management, independent medical examinations, short-term disability, long-term disability, and others. Based on end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, home care settings, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Medical Case Management Market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Americas is expected to dominate the global medical case management market. This is due to changing shift towards curbing of healthcare costs, the presence of associations, namely, the American Case Management Association (ACMA), Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC), American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM), and large number of major market value contributors headquartered in the region.

Europe will follow Americas in terms of value during the forecast period attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising adoption of medical case management for long-term and acute medical care in the region. For instance, According to European Heart Network, 9 out of 10 people die from the chronic disease in Europe and the region is paying heavy price for chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality in Europe, representing 77.0% of the total disease burden and 86.0% of all deaths.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing population in India and China, and growing partnerships between healthcare insurance providers and medical services providers. Personal medical case management (PMCM) is currently helping to bridge the gaps in healthcare, thereby expected to nurture the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global medical case management market. Additionally, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle East region due to improving quality healthcare in the Middle East.

