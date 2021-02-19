Global Convenience Store Retailing By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025-2025

This report focuses on the global Convenience Store Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Convenience Store Retailing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

7-Eleven

Pyaterochka

Lawson

Magnit

FamilyMart

Circle K

USmile

Shell

Spar

Oxxo

Speedway

Casey’s General Stores

Americanas Express

Ampm

Love’s

Carrefour SA

Tesco Express

The Co-op Group (Food)

Dixy

Sainsbury`s Local

Lewiatan

Meiyijia

Alfa

Indomaret

GS25

Easy Joy

Zoom

Yellow

Lulu Express

Alonit

OK Grocer

FreshStop

Adnoc Oasis

Quickshop

Pick n Pay Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retailing Food

Grocery Retailing

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Office Buildings

School

Transportation Hub

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Convenience Store Retailing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

