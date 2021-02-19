Holter ECG Monitoring Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device that can perform continuous tracking of the heart activity. Patients susceptible to the early onset of cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test, where the patient has to wear the holter monitor for one to two days. This records the patients heartbeats throughout all the activities that are performed by the patient in that duration. The data retrieved through holter monitors is studied in depth through holter analysis systems and software that help the doctors design appropriate therapy for the patient. This increases the demand for holter monitors among various healthcare professionals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease.

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

The global Holter ECG Monitoring market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Holter ECG Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Holter ECG Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Holter ECG Monitoring in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Holter ECG Monitoring manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Philips Healthcare

Schiller

Spacelabs Healthcare

Applied Cardiac Systems

CardioNet

LifeWatch DigiTrack

MediComp

MidMark

QRS Diagnostic

Scottcare

Welch Allyn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor

3 Lead Holter Monitor

6 Lead Holter Monitor

12 Lead Holter Monitor

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital and Clinic

Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Others

