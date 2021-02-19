Structural Heart Devices Market 2023: Outlook, Growing By Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Predictions

Structural Heart Devices Market Highlights

Structural heart disease known as a non-coronary anomaly of the heart, therefore not disturbing the blood vessels in the heart. The structural heart diseases refer to cardiac defects which are inherited by birth and can be developed later in life. Common structural heart condition includes atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, paravalvular leak, arterial or venous fistula, patent foramen oval and congenital heart disease. The rise in the frequency of structural heart diseases and a rise in demand for minimally invasive techniques are factors that drive the growth of the market. Advanced products such as sutureless heart valve cost pointedly higher than earlier available products. This double prices of the sutureless device will limit the adoption of the equipment’s, which in turn will restrain the growth of the market.The global structural heart devices market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation

The global structural heart devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, indication, procedure, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, accessories, and other devices. The heart valve devices are segmented into transcatheter heart valves and surgical heart valves. The surgical heart valves are further sub-segmented into tissue heart valves and mechanical heart valves. On the basis of indication, the market has been classified as valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart defects, and others. The valvular heart disease is segmented into regurgitation and stenosis. On the basis of procedure, the market has been classified as Replacement Procedures and repair procedures. The Replacement Procedures is segmented into TAVR procedures and SAVR procedures. The repair procedures are segmented into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, and TMVR procedures. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Structural Heart Devices Market Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the structural heart devices market in the forecast period. Rising rate in a number of surgeries due to factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and others contribute majorly to the growth of the market. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism, and an increase in disposable income are some other factors that boost the growth of the market.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share as structural heart devices market is most common in Germany. The European market is projected to grow because of the increase in elderly population, growing prevalence of diabetes, and obesity in the region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global structural heart devices market in 2018. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Structural Heart Devices Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global structural heart devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK), ST. Jude Medical, Biomerics, Comed BV, JenaValve Technology, Inc., CardioKinetix, Cook Group Incorporated (US), Endologix Inc. (US)., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US).

